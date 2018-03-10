Buku day one (Photos)

Migos performs on the Power Plant stage. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project began on Friday, March 9. National acts Migos, SZA, MGMT, Porter Robinson and others performed.
Offset, of Migos, raises his hands during their performance on the Power Plant stage. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A Day to Remember performs on the Ballroom Stage. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Fan’s throw up a “W” during Alison Wonderland’s set at the Float Den stage. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Falling in Reverse performs on the Ballroom stage on Friday. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
SZA performs on the Power Plant stage on Friday. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
MGMT performs on the Power Plant stage on Friday. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Brandon Ares performs with Pink Room on Friday. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Russ Liquid Test performs in the Ballroom stage on Friday. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Tommy Kranh of the Buku Breakers dances outside the ballroom stage on Friday. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Eric Arc Elliot of Flatbush Zombies stands on a speaker during their performance on the Ballroom Stage on Friday. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Davante Harvey dances to Alice Wonderland at the Float Den stage. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Artist Devin Reynolds works on his mural on Friday. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Catherine Copeland dances near the Pink Room stage on Friday. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Alfonso Wyss, left, and Bailey Blackburn, right, dance to Spag Heddy at the Float Den. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)