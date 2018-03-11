Buku 2018 comes to a close (Photos)

Yukimi Nagamo performs with Little Dragon at the Ballroom stage. The 2018 Buku Music and Art Project took place at Mardi Gras World on March 9 and 10. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Buku 2018 finished on Saturday, March 10. The day was marked by the last-minute cancellation of one of the day’s major acts, Lil Uzi Vert. Acts like Bassnectar, Isaiah Rashad, Borgore and Princess Nokia brought people out to Mardi Gras World.
Confetti rains down on the crowd during Bassnectar's set at the Power Plant stage on Saturday.
Elohim performs on the Ballroom stage on Saturday.
Matiana Gomez dances with the Buku Breakers near the Wharf stage.
Zack Villere, a Covington native, performs at the Power Plant stage on Saturday.
Bassnectar closes out the Power Plant stage on Saturday.
Amelia Meath performs with Sylvan Esso on the Ballroom stage on Saturday.
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya performs on the Wharf stage on Friday.
Yung Vul performs with AF the Naysayer at the Wharf stage on Saturday.
Kevin Saurer, of Hippie Sabotage, surfs the crowd at the Float Den on Saturday.
Swan completes her piece, which was up for auction, on Saturday.
Noname performs on the Power Plant stage on Saturday.
Isaiah Rashad performs on the Ballroom stage on Saturday.
Griffin performs on the Float Den stage in place of rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who cancelled at the last minute.
New Orleans-born rapper, Jay Electronica, performs on the Ballroom stage on Saturday.
Illenium brought the fire during his set on the Power Plant stage on Saturday.
Princess Nokia performs on the Wharf stage on Saturday.
John Cillangir flips during his performance with the Buku Breakers near the Wharf stage on Saturday.