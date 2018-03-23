Boy, 13, charged in three robberies on Peniston, Baronne and Amelia streets, police say
The boy is being charged in armed robberies that took place:
- on Dec. 24, 2017, in the 3500 block of Baronne Street, in which a man in his 60s had his Lexus taken at gunpoint on Christmas Eve,
- on Jan. 2, 2018, in the 1800 block of Peniston Street, in which a man in his 40s had his iPod taken at gunpoint by two juveniles as he was leaving his home, and
- on Jan. 19, 2018, near the intersection of Amelia and Carondelet streets.
The boy’s name is being withheld because of his age, so no booking photo was available, police said. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.