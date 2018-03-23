Boy, 13, charged in three robberies on Peniston, Baronne and Amelia streets, police say

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a cluster of three separate armed robberies within a few blocks around Peniston, Baronne and Amelia streets over the course of a month’s time during the holidays, New Orleans police said.

The boy is being charged in armed robberies that took place:

The boy’s name is being withheld because of his age, so no booking photo was available, police said. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.