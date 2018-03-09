Big Freedia, Sweet Crude perform alongside pedicab races at YEP Fest

Celebrated local musicians Big Freedia and Sweet Crude will perform while pedicabs race on O.C. Haley Boulevard on Sunday for the second annual YEP Fest benefiting the Youth Empowerment Project.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 11, in the 1600 block of O.C. Haley Boulevard. For more details, see the information from the official website at YEPfest.org below:

EVENT DATE: MAR 11, 2018 WHEN: Sunday, March 11, 2018 – 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. WHERE: 1600 block of Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70113 WHAT: The Youth Empowerment Project’s (YEP’s) 2nd Annual Fundraiser, YEP Fest featuring Pedal for YEP, is an afternoon of fun, competitive pedicab races among sponsoring businesses, as well as a festival for all New Orleanians to enjoy local music, entertainment, food trucks and drinks! ENTERTAINMENT & SPECIAL APPEARANCES: BIG FREEDIA, SWEET CRUDE, WATER SEED, NEW CREATIONS BRASS BAND, KREWE OF THE ROLLING ELVI, CAMEL TOE LADY STEPPERS, HAHNVILLE HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND AND MORE!! HOW IT WORKS: Our New Orleans community will come together for the races and generate support by sponsoring their favorite pedicab team online (www.yepfest.org). Awards and prizes will be presented throughout the day, and we welcome participation from all ages. BENEFITING YEP: Join us for the fun and support YEP’s work for our city’s most vulnerable children and young adults on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. YEP is a vital resource for our city and one with a proven record of success. The organization provides FREE educational, mentoring, employment readiness and enrichment programming to young people between the ages of 7-24. (www.youthempowermentproject.org)

The Youth Empowerment Project is a mentoring organization in Central City that helps young people stay in school and attain a diploma. See the video below for more information: