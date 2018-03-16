Bicyclist shot to death on O.C. Haley Boulevard, police say

A man riding a bicycle on O.C. Haley Boulevard was shot to death Thursday evening, New Orleans police said.

Byron Scott, 21, was riding the bicycle in the 1300 block of O.C. Haley Boulevard shortly after 6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 15, when an unknown vehicle drove up, and shots were fired, according to NOPD reports. Scott was struck multiple times and was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later died, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Jamaane Roy, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.