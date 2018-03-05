Armed robber forces victim to choose between dog or purse, police say

A woman walking her dog this weekend in Hollygrove was confronted by an armed robber who forced her to choose between giving him her pet or her purse, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking her dog near Live Oak and Fig streets around 1 p.m. Saturday, March 3, when she was confronted by two assailants, one wearing a white mask and the other with a black hoodie and black bandana over his face, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One subject demanded the victims’ dog; she refused,” the report states. “He then implied he had a gun and gave her a choice to hand over her dog or her purse. The victim handed over her purse and the subjects told her to walk off.”

They then left on a bicycle, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.