Armed robber forces victim to choose between dog or purse, police say

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking her dog near Live Oak and Fig streets around 1 p.m. Saturday, March 3, when she was confronted by two assailants, one wearing a white mask and the other with a black hoodie and black bandana over his face, according to the initial NOPD report.
“One subject demanded the victims’ dog; she refused,” the report states. “He then implied he had a gun and gave her a choice to hand over her dog or her purse. The victim handed over her purse and the subjects told her to walk off.”
They then left on a bicycle, the report states.
Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.