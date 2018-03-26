Advertiser: Superior Honda: The Home of Automobile All-Stars

The editors at Automobile magazine have selected the Honda Accord and Civic Type R as 2018 Automobile All-Stars. To qualify to be an Automobile All-Star, the vehicle must be an all-new, heavily revised, or newly significant model variant on sale in the U.S. within 12 months of All-Stars testing. Honda has the most vehicle models on this distinguished list compared to any other car brand. Both of this year’s high-performance Honda vehicles have exceeded expectations in terms of style and drivability. In case you missed how these cars splashed on the scene in 2018, let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

2018 Honda Accord

The Honda Accord is perfect for drivers of all ages because of its sleek design and impressive versatility on the road. The car is totally redesigned to create a safer, lighter, and more rigid body structure without sacrificing the interior space and comfort that Honda drivers and passengers have come to love. Even more impressively, the 2018 Honda Accord includes features like:

5-Liter VTEC® Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine

Eco Assist™ System

Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® Audio

USB Audio Interface

7-Inch Color LCD Screen

The 2018 Honda Accord also includes new technology specifically aimed at improving safety by connecting vehicles with the other cars on the road. With Honda Sensing® features like the “Forward Collision Warning,” the “Lane Departure Warning,” the “Collision Mitigation Braking System,” and the “Road Departure Mitigation System,” your Honda Accord is smart enough to prevent major accidents before you even know they’re about to occur.

Civic Type R

Mike Floyd, Automobile editor-in-chief, stated that the Honda “Civic Type R is arguably the greatest performance car for the money available today.” The Honda model was Automobile’s only unanimous selection, as experts were shocked at its ability to outperform more expensive sports cars in its class.

The Civic Type R is built for speed and dominance on the road with a peak output of 306 horsepower. Its creative design virtually eliminates torque steer while maximizing driver control. This car has a host of new features, including:

Short-Throw 6-Speed Manual Transmission

Limited Slip Differential

Adaptive Damper System

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Simply put, the Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda ever sold in the United States of America.

