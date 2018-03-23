Advertiser: Southern Rep Theatre kicks off spring season with Tennessee Williams this week

Southern Rep Theatre kicks off its Spring 2018 season in residence at

Loyola University’s Department of Theatre Arts and Dance

In partnership with the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival, Southern Rep is currently presenting A TENNESSEE WILLIAMS DOUBLE BILL in a limited engagement from March 21 – April 1 in Loyola’s Marquette Theatre. This pairing of two rare one-act plays – AND TELL SAD STORIES OF THE DEATH OF QUEENS, directed by Ricky Graham, and THE TWO-CHARACTER PLAY, directed by Austin Pendleton – showcases two very different sides of one of New Orleans’ favorite playwrights.

The spring season continues with the regional premiere of ECLIPSED, by Black Panther star Danai Gurira, and concludes with ALL THE WAY, Robert Schenkkan’s Tony Award-winning exploration of LBJ, MLK, and the path to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

All Friday night performances are preceded by free Lagniappe musical performances. Panel discussions take place prior to Saturday night shows, and most matinee performances include a talk-back with the actors or creative team.

Regularly priced tickets are $40, with an extensive slate of discounts available. Free parking is available on the Loyola campus for Southern Rep patrons during performances. Spring subscriptions are just $99, and include priority access to A TENNESSEE WILLIAMS DOUBLE BILL, ECLIPSED, and ALL THE WAY. More information at southernrep.com.

Single tickets or spring subscriptions are available at southernrep.com or by contacting the Southern Rep box office at 504-522-6545.

Southern Rep Theatre is a non-profit theatre that has been serving local audiences for over 30 years. After several seasons without a permanent space, Southern Rep’s new home will be in the former St. Rose de Lima Church building on Bayou Road, New Orleans, which is projected to open during the 2018-19 season.