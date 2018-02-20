Victim in last week’s shooting in Central City dies of injuries, police say

A man shot in the head last week in Central City has died of his injuries, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, New Orleans police said.

Charles Pettis, 50, died Sunday (Feb. 18) of injuries from a shooting at Josephine and Magnolia streets on Thursday morning, according to an announcement from Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffrey Rouse.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Winston Harbin, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.