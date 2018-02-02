Tow truck driver shoots man attacking him in self-defense, police say

A tow-truck driver shot a man who was attacking him Friday evening on Felicity Street, but the shooting was deemed an act of self-defense and the driver will not be charged, New Orleans police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Felicity Street (between Baronne Street and Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard), said NOPD Officer Juan Barnes Sr.

“A tow-truck driver fired in self-defense upon a subject who was attacking him,” Barnes said.

The man’s gunshot wound was non-fatal, and he will be charged in the attack on the driver, Barnes said. The driver is not expected to be charged.