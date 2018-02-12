The Krewe of Orpheus 2018

Keegan Michael Key, actor comedian and grand Marshall, throws beads from the Captain’s Barge float. The 26-float Krewe of Orpheus rolled with the theme “The Folly of Astoroth.” (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Orpheus rolled Sunday night with the theme "The Folly of Astoroth."
The "The animals rebel" float rolls down Napoleon avenue.
Kelly and Curtis Axelsen look for beads on Napoleon avenue.
Rider on the "Where Every Frog a Prince" float scans the crowd to throw beads.
The "When Clowns Sing Opera" float rolls down Napoleon avenue. Where Wales Sing Opera
Dragon float scans the audience.
Members of the Salmen dance team twirl their flags during a lull in the parade.
A rider on the "Grand Experiment" throws beads into the crowd.
Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews throw beads into the crowd.
Madison scouts Alumni from Madison, Wisconsin dance on Napoleon avenue.
Grand Marshall Jamie Alexander throws beads into the crowd.
Captain Harry Connick Jr. throws beads into the crowd along Napoleon avenue.
Flambeaux labeled with "Captain" lead the way for the grand Marshall and captain's floats.
The "Trojan horse" float rolls down Napoleon avenue.
Amelie Westfall, 10, catches beads from the "Where Clowns Sing Opera" float.
Carman Urquidi dances on her porch on Napoleon avenue to music coming from a float.
The "Where Alligators are Pirates" float rolls down Napoleon avenue.
Dancers with St. Mary's Academy dance on Napoleon avenue.
Riders on the "Where King Leonidas Rules" float toss beads into the crowd along Napoleon avenue.
The "Aristotle the Great Sorcerer" float rolls down Napoleon avenue.
Landry Walker high school marching band make their way down Napoleon avenue.
St. Augustine high school marching band drums keep the rhythm.
"The Orpheus Nola Tricentennial Smokey Mary" float rolls down Napoleon avenue.
Mario Palmisano, left, and K.C. O'Rourke, right, of Flowtribe pose for a photo.
Madison Scouts Alumni, from Madison, Wisconsin, flip their rifles as they march down Napoleon avenue.
Talladega College marching band drum majors march down Napoleon avenue.
Flambeaux light up to lead the way.