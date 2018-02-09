The Krewe of Chaos talks current events (Photos)

The “Chicken Roost” float, about the sexual misconduct issues in entertainment, politics and beyond, rolls down St. Charles. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos.” They commented on current issues like local politics, international conflict and more.
A child is lifted onto shoulders for a better angle for some beads. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Riders on the “Kneeling Sheep” float, mocking the NFL, throw beads into the crowd. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Riders on the “Cooked Goose” float prepare to throw cups into the crowd. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Captain waves over his subjects. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The “Chicken Roost” float, about the sexual misconduct issues in entertainment, politics and beyond, rolls down St. Charles. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Riders on the “Kneeling Sheep” float, mocking the NFL, throw beads into the crowd. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A float mocking the nation’s immigration issue rolls down St. Charles. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The “Moo Shoo Pork” float, mocking the international conflict with North Korea, rolls down St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Riders throw beads from the float paying tribute to New Orleans musician Antoine “Fats” Domino, who died earlier this year. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
People clamor for beads from the “Sewer Rats” float. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Roots of Music marches down St. Charles. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The theme float rolls down St. Charles. Krewe of Chaos rolled with the theme “Nature Calls…Chaos,” mocking many of the local and national political issues. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)