Teen girl robbed of vehicle at gunpoint on LaSalle street, police say

A 16-year-old girl was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint on LaSalle Street early Wednesday evening, New Orleans police said.

The victim was walking to her vehicle in the 4900 block of LaSalle Street (near Upperline Street) shortly after 6:30 p.m. when two unknown males approached, one wielding a handgun, according to the initial NOPD report. They demanded her keys, then drove off in her vehicle, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.