Teen arrested after shots fired near St. Charles Avenue during parades, police say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing a gun while Mardi Gras parades rolled nearby on St. Charles Avenue, though no injuries were reported, New Orleans police said.

The gunfire was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, near St. Charles Avenue and Calliope Street, where the krewes of Babylon, Chaos and Muses were parading.

“Officers in the area responded and made a quick apprehension of a 16-year-old male juvenile for shooting a gun in the air,” said NOPD Officer Juan Barnes. “No one was shot [or] injured.”

The teen’s name has not been released because of his age.