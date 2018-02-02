Suspected “Ring robber” indicted in two cold-case rape kidnappings, prosecutors say

A man nicknamed the “Ring Robber” by police during a spree of attacks on women in the Uptown, Irish Channel and Lakeview areas in the late 1990s and early 2000s was indicted this week on rape and kidnapping charges in connection with two incidents more than 17 years ago, Orleans Parish prosecutors said.

Isaac Fields, 50, faces two counts of each of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping in the attacks, which took place in Uptown in 1999 and Mid-City in 2001, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office announced. If convicted of aggravated rape, Fields faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

To read the full news release, see below: