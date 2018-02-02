Suspected “Ring robber” indicted in two cold-case rape kidnappings, prosecutors say
Isaac Fields, 50, faces two counts of each of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping in the attacks, which took place in Uptown in 1999 and Mid-City in 2001, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office announced. If convicted of aggravated rape, Fields faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
To read the full news release, see below:
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office on Thursday (Feb. 1) secured an indictment charging a 50-year-old New Orleans man in the kidnappings and rapes of two women in separate incidents more than 17 years ago.
Isaac Fields was charged with two counts each of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping in the four-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury. He is charged with abducting and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Uptown New Orleans on Sept. 19, 1999; and with similarly attacking a 28-year-old woman in Mid-City on Jan. 7, 2001.
Fields was arrested last Dec. 14, after being linked to the cold-case crimes by a DNA sample stored in the federal Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). Criminal District Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson increased Fields’ bond amount from $600,000 to $4 million ($1 million per count) after the indictment was read.
Authorities believe Fields victimized at least 18 women in New Orleans between 1996-2003 through robberies, sexual assaults, or in some cases both. New Orleans police investigators nicknamed Fields the “Ring Robber,” suspecting him of perpetrating several violent jewelry robberies in which women were followed and robbed of noticeably large and expensive rings. These attacks mostly occurred throughout Uptown New Orleans, the Irish Channel and Lakeview.
Fields, aka Issac Fields, was found not guilty of robbery charges by New Orleans juries in 1999, 2000 and 2005. Several of Fields’ other arrests wound up with charges being refused by prosecutors under previous DA administrations.
Thursday’s indictment charges Fields with the September 1999 incident in which a 19-year-old victim was followed after getting off a streetcar in the Carrollton area. The victim was ushered into an alley in the 8000 block of Willow Street, where she was robbed and raped.
In the January 2001 incident, Fields is accused of grabbing a 28-year-old woman from behind as she searched for a cat, and saying he had a gun. The woman was taken into an alley in the 4000 block of Ulloa Street, where she was raped.
Fields’ arrest was effected by NOPD Sex Crimes Detective Jounay Ross, working in conjunction with Assistant District Attorney Mary Glass. The suspect’s DNA compared similarly to samples collected years ago in the victims’ rape kits. Glass and fellow ADA Ashley Spears are tasked exclusively this year to examining cold-case sexual assaults as part of Cannizzaro’s Sexual Assault Kits Initiative (SAKI) Unit.