Surveillance photos of suspect, vehicle released in Harmony Street robbery-shooting

A surveillance camera captured images of a suspect and vehicle believed to have been involved in a robbery attempt and shooting last month on Harmony Street, and New Orleans police have released them in hopes of identifying the person depicted.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Jan. 30, a man was in the 400 block of Harmony Street when a Ford Mustang drove past him, then stopped, according to the NOPD report in the case. The suspect got out of the passenger side of the car wielding two handguns and demanded the victim’s property, but the victim tried to run, the report states.

The suspect then shot the victim and left, the report states.

The gunman is described as a black man in his early 20s with medium-length hair in a twist or braided style, wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Who Wanted it” written in white on the back, the report states. The vehicle is newer model two-door Ford Mustang in a red or “burnt orange” color, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.