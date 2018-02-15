Subway sandwich shop planned for Magazine Street strip mall

A Subway sandwich shop is seeking permission to become the latest fast-food operator on Magazine Street, with plans to open the corner of unit of a strip mall near Valence Street, city documents show.

The restaurant is planned for 4637 Magazine Street, in the far-right corner of the same building that also houses next to a nail shop and laundromat, according to plans submitted to the city. The project would add a small porch area to the Subway space.

The Subway would be operated by Amite Patel, who previously owned the Subway sandwich shop at 1116 Louisiana Avenue that was forced to close when the building was converted to a Walgreens, the application notes.

The developers of the project met with about a half dozen neighbors in January, the application states. They asked for plans for trash, lighting and outdoor security cameras, and also asked that the outdoor seating be of high-quality construction, not plastic. The developers promised to improve the dumpster, the streetscape, the lighting and to use better tables outside, as well as to provide the security cameras.

Because it is a fast-food restaurant, the Subway needs a conditional-use permit from the city in order to open. That request is currently scheduled for an initial hearing April 10 before the City Planning Commission.