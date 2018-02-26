Shot fired during phone sale that turned to robbery, police say

A woman trying to buy a phone from a stranger on Earhart Boulevard this weekend was robbed by a man who then fired a shot at her, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, went to the 3700 block of Earhart Boulevard around 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, “to meet an unknown subject to purchase a phone,” according to the initial NOPD report. When the man arrived, she began to inspect the phone’s SIM card, but the man tried to snatch it away from her, the report states.

She pulled away from him, so he pulled out a gun and placed it to her chest, so she gave the phone back to him, the report states. He then started to leave, but turned back and fired a single shot at her, the report states. 0

In a separate robbery incident over the weekend, a man was beaten and robbed of his cash and phone Sunday night on Washington Avenue, the initial reports show. The victim, a man in his 30s, was in the 900 block of Washington Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday when two assailants approached from behind and demanded his wallet, the report in that case states. He refused, so one of them hit him in the face and knocked him to the ground, then they went rhough his pockets for his cash and phone before leaving, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.