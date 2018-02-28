Scooter taken at gunpoint in Central City, police say

A teen was robbed of his scooter at gunpoint Tuesday evening on Martin Luther King Boulevard, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was riding his scooter on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near South Liberty Street shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, when a man with a gun confronted him, according to the initial NOPD report. The gunman ordered the boy off the scooter, then got on it himself and rode off on it, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.