Saturday parades to roll early because of rain threat

Parades to roll earlier due to rain threat. Pontchartrain at 12:30, then Choctaw, Freret, Sparta & Pygmalion. Map: https://t.co/tOR0xeyzaO — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) February 3, 2018

Saturday’s day parades will start rolling at 12:30 p.m. — a half hour earlier than scheduled — and the evening parades will immediately follow because of the threat of rain this evening, New Orleans officials said.

The Krewe of Pontchartrain will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the krewes of Choctaw and Freret, city officials announced. The night parades, Sparta and Pygmalion, will immediately follow as well.

“Pontchartrain will roll at 12:30 pm and each parade will roll in succession immediately after that,” said Aaron Gordon, a spokesman for Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The National Weather Service currently forecasts a 30-percent chance of rain in the afternoon, growing to a 90 percent chance tonight. Rainfall could be “between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms,” the meteorologists predict.