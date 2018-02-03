Saturday parades to roll early because of rain threat

 Posted by at 11:59 am  events, Mardi Gras, weather
Feb 032018
 

Saturday’s day parades will start rolling at 12:30 p.m. — a half hour earlier than scheduled — and the evening parades will immediately follow because of the threat of rain this evening, New Orleans officials said.

(image via National Weather Service)

The Krewe of Pontchartrain will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the krewes of Choctaw and Freret, city officials announced. The night parades, Sparta and Pygmalion, will immediately follow as well.

“Pontchartrain will roll at 12:30 pm and each parade will roll in succession immediately after that,” said Aaron Gordon, a spokesman for Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The National Weather Service currently forecasts a 30-percent chance of rain in the afternoon, growing to a 90 percent chance tonight. Rainfall could be “between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms,” the meteorologists predict.