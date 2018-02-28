Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon to take over St. Charles Avenue on Sunday morning

Thousands of runners on St. Charles Avenue during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in 2011. (UptownMessenger.com file photo by Sabree Hill)

Much of St. Charles Avenue will be closed Sunday morning for the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll New Orleans Marathon.

(map via Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll New Orleans Marathon)

The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Central Business District, but then heads immediately up about 4 miles of St. Charles Avenue to Audubon Park, and 4 miles back down the same route downtown, according to the course map. The downtown route also turns onto Melpomene Street and then to Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District before heading to the French Quarter and then on to the finish line at City Park.

For more information, see the race website.

    Am I the only bah humbug who wishes these things were done within a park, either City or Audubon? It creates too much of an inconvenience when city streets are closed. Go another way, you say? How, when there’s so much congestion from others going another way you don’t move!.