Project Live & Achieve’s Rally promotes non-violence to 5,000 New Orleans students, community members

The Project Live & Achieve Rally for Excellence was held at Xavier University on February 2, 2018, and over 5,000 students and community members from across the New Orleans area attended. The audience was inspired by speakers including Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center and daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Other featured speakers included Congressional Black Caucus Chairman and U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans); Angela Yee of the nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club;” and Jacksonville Jaguar and New Orleans native Leonard Fournette. For additional pictures from the event, click here.