Pontchartrain, Choctaw and Freret roll, despite rainfall (Photos)

A rider on the “_ _ K” float winds up to throw a football into the crowd. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Rain tried to put a damper on Saturday’s parades, but Mardi Gras rolled on with Pontchartrain, Freret and Choctaw going down the traditional uptown route.
Krewe of Pontchartrain
The “_U_B_ _ ONE” float rolls down St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Members of the Muff-a-lotta’s dance troupe rocks their way down St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider on the “_ _ K” float winds up to throw a football into the crowd. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The “_I_G )RE__E” float rolls down St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider performs on the “S__E_T_A_ _AM__ D_S__E” float. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider on the “_IV__N_ L___I_” watches his beads fly into the crowd. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The King and Queen of the Krewe of Pontchartrain wave to the audience on St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A horse with purple, green and gold horseshoes parades down St. Charles avenue during the Krewe of Pontchartrain. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Dirty South Ryderz march down St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A band member from KIPP high school blows his horn. Krewe of Pontchartrain, with the theme “What’s Filming in New Orleans?”, was the first of three parades to roll Saturday, February 3, along the Uptown route. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Krewe of Choctaw
Chief Choctaw greets his subjects. Krewe of Choctaw was the second parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Members of the New Orleans Maritime and Marine academy show off their skills. Krewe of Choctaw was the second parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Olive Branch Divas dance down St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Choctaw was the second parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Rolling Elvi scoot their way down St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Choctaw was the second parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider tosses throws to viewers on the neutral ground from the “Choctaw Celebrates the 300th Anniversary of New Orleans” float. The Krewe of Choctaw was the second parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Edna Karr parades down St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Choctaw was the second parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Krewe of Freret
The Sunshine Kids float rolls down St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Freret was the third parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The crowd clamors for throws. Krewe of Freret was the third parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider dances on a float during a lull in the parade. Krewe of Freret was the third parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Ladders congregate underneath a carpool to avoid the rain along St. Charles avenue. Krewe of Freret was the third parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Dancers with Benjamin Franklin Elementary School dance down St. Charles avenue across Jackson. Krewe of Freret was the third parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
El Luche Krewe dances during a lull in the parade. Krewe of Freret was the third parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Chris and Andrew Hansen dance to El Luche Krewe. Krewe of Freret was the third parade to roll down St. Charles avenue on Saturday, February 3 2018. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)