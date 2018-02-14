Police investigating fatal Central City shooting

The deadly violence on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans persisted into Wednesday morning, when another person was shot to death on Magnolia Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported near St. Andrew and Magnolia streets shortly before 11 a.m., said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later died, Looney said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.