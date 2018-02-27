‘Pawty’ Time: Low Cost Animal Medical Center celebrates one year anniversary

Gert Town’s Low Cost Animal Medical Center will celebrate its “One Year Pawty” this Sunday with an afternoon featuring adoptable pets, music, raffles, food from Bonafried Truck, and cold beer from Brieux Carré Brewing Company.

Low Cost Animal Medical Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit veterinary hospital that opened its doors last March. Located at 4300 Washington Ave., the hospital is “dedicated to providing quality affordable veterinary care to the pets of Greater New Orleans.”

The One Year Pawty takes place Sunday, March 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. All proceeds from the fundraiser goes to the nonprofit. Pets are welcome.

More About Low Cost Animal Medical Center

Low Cost Animal Medical Center is a nonprofit dedicated to providing full service veterinary care to those who would otherwise be unable afford it. Part of how they are able to provide these services is through small donations from everyday people. Through these donations, they are able to perform low cost spays and neuters to prevent pet overpopulation, administer life saving vaccines and heartworm prevention, and treat sick and injured pets. This wouldn’t be possible without donations from everyday people. To donate or learn more, visit lowcostanimal.org.