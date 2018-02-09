Muses Visits the Museum (Photos)

The krewe’s newest float, “The Goddessy,” rolls down St. Charles near Jackson avenue. With the theme “Sight at the Museum,” the Krewe of Muses took to the streets uptown on Thursday, February 9th. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Muses paraded down their traditional route uptown on Thursday. The theme of the 17th annual parade was “Sight at the Museum.”
Riders on the “Swamp Lillies” float throw beads into the crowd along St. Charles avenue. With the theme “Sight at the Museum,” the Krewe of Muses took to the streets uptown on Thursday, February 9th. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
People get elaborate with their signs, hoping to catch a shoe, the krewe’s signature throw. With the theme “Sight at the Museum,” the Krewe of Muses took to the streets uptown on Thursday, February 9th. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Rider on the theme float scans the crowd. With the theme “Sight at the Museum,” the Krewe of Muses took to the streets uptown on Thursday, February 9th. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
New Orleans’ mayor-elect, LaToya Cantrell, served as an honorary muse. With the theme “Sight at the Museum,” the Krewe of Muses took to the streets uptown on Thursday, February 9th. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The theme float rolls down St. Charles avenue. With the theme “Sight at the Museum,” the Krewe of Muses took to the streets uptown on Thursday, February 9th. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Edna Karr drum majors dance during a lull in the parade. With the theme “Sight at the Museum,” the Krewe of Muses took to the streets uptown on Thursday, February 9th. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The “Bathing Muses & Mama Duck and the Duckies” float rolls down St. Charles avenue. With the theme “Sight at the Museum,” the Krewe of Muses took to the streets uptown on Thursday, February 9th. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
St. Augustine’s “Marching 100” leads the parade down St. Charles avenue. With the theme “Sight at the Museum,” the Krewe of Muses took to the streets uptown on Thursday, February 9th. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)