Mardi Gras Indians take to the streets (Photos)

Members of the Golden Blades Mardi Gras Indians confront one another as they leave the Purple Rain Bar on Washington avenue on Tuesday, February 13.
On Mardi Gras day, February 13, Mardi Gras Indian tribes mask all over New Orleans. Their intricate, hand-sewn suits pay homage to local Native American tribes who helped runaway slaves. The tradition of “masking” Indian dates back to the mid 19th century. There are dozens of tribes all over New Orleans.
Band for the Golden Blades sings traditional Indian songs outside the Purple Rain Bar on Washington avenue.
Details on the patches of the Spy Boy of the Golden Blades.
The Golden Comanches march down Washington avenue on Mardi Gras Day, February 13.
The Golden Comanches march down Washington avenue on Mardi Gras Day, February 13.
Spyboy Eric Gordon looks down Washington avenue as the Golden Comanches march down Washington avenue on Mardi Gras Day, February 13.
The Golden Blades Mardi Gras Indians march down Washington avenue on Tuesday, February 13.
All of the patches on the Golden Blades', and all Mardi Gras Indians' suits are all hand-sewn, seen on Tuesday, February 13.
The Golden Comanches leave the Purple Rain bar on Washington avenue on Tuesday, February 13.
Flag Boy of the Golden Comanches leaves the Purple Rain bar on Washington avenue on Tuesday, February 13.
Spyboy of the Golden Comanches shows off his suit outside the Purple Rain bar on Tuesday, February 13.