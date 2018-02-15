Man shot in the head in Central City, police say

A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning on Magnolia Street in Central City, New Orleans police said, just two short blocks from the location of a fatal shooting a day earlier.

The shooting took place around 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, near the intersection of Josephine and Magnolia streets, said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney.

“The victim in this incident is described as an unknown male suffering a gunshot wound to the head,” Looney said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital via EMS for treatment.”

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 40-year-old man was shot several times in the 1800 block of Magnolia Street (near St. Andrew Street), and he died at the hospital, police said at the time.

The shooting remains under investigation and further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.