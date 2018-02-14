Man killed in shooting along St. Charles Avenue parade route, police say

A man was shot to death along the St. Charles Avenue parade route late Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

Gunfire erupted in the 2400 block of St. Charles Avenue (near Second Street) around 4:30 p.m., after two men got into an argument in the street on the opposite side of the parade route, New Orleans police said.

The shooting victim, a 30-year-old man, was hit in the body and taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries, police said.

“Officers observed an unknown male subject believed to have knowledge of the incident,” the report states. “Officers quickly detained him. The person of interest is now in police custody being interviewed.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.