A man was shot to death Tuesday morning in a shooting in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, near the intersection of Josephine and Clara streets, according to NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.