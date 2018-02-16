Man fatally hit by SUV on South Claiborne Avenue in Carrollton, police say

A man was fatally struck by a SUV on South Claiborne Avenue on Thursday evening, New Orleans police said.

A Ford Explorer traveling in a westbound direction on South Claiborne near Adams Street hit the man around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, according to a NOPD news release. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but died there shortly afterward, the release states.

“The driver remained at the scene,” the report states. “Impairment is not considered a factor in the accident.”

The victim’s name has yet to be released. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not said whether any charges are expected against the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call 504-658-6215 to speak to Traffic Fatality Investigator Collin Munster, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

[Correction: An earlier version of this post originally included an indirection of travel for the vehicle that hit the man. The SUV was “traveling westbound” on South Claiborne, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The article has been updated with the correct information.]