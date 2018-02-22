Man carjacked by masked gunman in Broadmoor, police say

A man was carjacked by a masked assailant at a stop sign in Broadmoor early Thursday, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was at a stop sign at Walmsley and Vendome streets around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, when his driver-side door was opened by a man wearing a mask, according to the initial NOPD report.

The attacker pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him out of the vehicle, the report states. When the victim complied, the gunman and another person got into the vehicle and drove off in it, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.