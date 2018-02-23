Driver attacked, robbed by man claiming to need help on South Claiborne, police say

A South Claiborne Avenue driver responding to a man’s plea for help Thursday night was attacked and robbed of his cash and phone, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was driving in the 2100 block of South Claiborne (near Jackson Avenue) around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, when he was approached by a man “claiming to need help,” according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim drove to the back of a nearby Family Dollar store and the male grabbed him around his neck and held him down,” the report states.

A woman got into the vehicle and took the victim’s cash and cell phone from his pockets, and then a third man arrived and all three “physically assaulted” the victim before leaving, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.