Man attacked, robbed at knifepoint on St. Thomas Street, police say

A man walking on St. Thomas Street was attacked and robbed at knifepoint Wednesday evening, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was in the 2300 block of St. Thomas Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, when a stranger wielding a knife accosted him from behind, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject patted the victim down, struck him above his eyebrow and fled with his wallet,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.