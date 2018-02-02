Krewe of Oshun 2018 (photo gallery)

Julius Felton rides as King Shango in the Krewe of Oshun. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Oshun opened the 2018 Uptown parading season Friday night a celebration of the region’s rich festival calendar.
A Sophie B. Wright student marches in the Krewe of Oshun on Friday night. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider on the Oshun “Goddesses of Love” float. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider on the Oshun “Royal Children” float. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Queen Oshun. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
A member of a baby doll group marches in the Krewe of Oshun on Friday night. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider on the Oshun “Louisiana Seafood Festival” float. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
A Walter L. Cohen College Prep student marches in the Krewe of Oshun on Friday night. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The Oshun “Essence Festival” float rolls on Napoleon Avenue. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
A student from the James Singleton charter school at the Dryades YMCA marches in the Krewe of Oshun on Friday night. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider in the Krewe of Oshun gestures to the crowd on Napoleon Avenue. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)