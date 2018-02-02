Krewe of Oshun 2018 (photo gallery)

 Posted by at 11:04 pm  events, Mardi Gras
Feb 022018
 

Julius Felton rides as King Shango in the Krewe of Oshun. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

The Krewe of Oshun opened the 2018 Uptown parading season Friday night a celebration of the region’s rich festival calendar.

A Sophie B. Wright student marches in the Krewe of Oshun on Friday night. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

A rider on the Oshun “Goddesses of Love” float. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

A rider on the Oshun “Royal Children” float. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

Queen Oshun. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

A member of a baby doll group marches in the Krewe of Oshun on Friday night. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

A rider on the Oshun “Louisiana Seafood Festival” float. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

A Walter L. Cohen College Prep student marches in the Krewe of Oshun on Friday night. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

The Oshun “Essence Festival” float rolls on Napoleon Avenue. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

A student from the James Singleton charter school at the Dryades YMCA marches in the Krewe of Oshun on Friday night. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

A rider in the Krewe of Oshun gestures to the crowd on Napoleon Avenue. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)