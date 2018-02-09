Knights of Babylon thanks the Gods (Photos)

Sargon LXXVIII looks on from his float. The Knights of Babylon rolled uptown with the theme “Gifts of the Gods to New Orleans” on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Babylon rolled down St. Charles avenue on Thursday. It rolled with the theme “Gifts of Gods to New Orleans.”
Riders on the Jester Jazz float toss out beads. The Knights of Babylon rolled uptown with the theme “Gifts of the Gods to New Orleans” on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Knights of Babylon rolled uptown with the theme “Gifts of the Gods to New Orleans” on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The “Terpsichore Gives Dance” float rolls down St. Charles avenue.The Knights of Babylon rolled uptown with the theme “Gifts of the Gods to New Orleans” on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The “Amelia Earlhawts” dance group makes their way down St. Charles avenue. The Knights of Babylon rolled uptown with the theme “Gifts of the Gods to New Orleans” on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Knights of Babylon rolled uptown with the theme “Gifts of the Gods to New Orleans” on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The “Babylon Jesters” float rolls down St. Charles avenue. The Knights of Babylon rolled uptown with the theme “Gifts of the Gods to New Orleans” on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Temple of Marduk float rolls down St. Charles avenue. The Knights of Babylon rolled uptown with the theme “Gifts of the Gods to New Orleans” on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Masked riders pass out signature doubloons. The Knights of Babylon rolled uptown with the theme “Gifts of the Gods to New Orleans” on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)