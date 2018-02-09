Iris, Tucks to roll early Saturday because of rain threat

The krewes of Iris and Tucks will roll on the Uptown route an hour early on Saturday morning amid the threat of more rainy weather, New Orleans police said Friday morning.

Iris will start at 10 a.m., and Tucks will start at 11 a.m., according to a weather update from NOPD officials.

In Mid-City, Endymion is tentatively still scheduled to maintain its current start time of 4:15 p.m.

Thunderstorms are currently expected both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans office.

“A few storms could become strong to severe on Saturday, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts,” the National Weather Service forecasters wrote in a 10:30 a.m. update Friday. “Some storms may also result in locally heavy rainfall leading to ponding of water in low lying areas and areas of poor drainage.”