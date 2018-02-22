Friday night pop-up celebrates black New Orleans chefs

Three Local Black Chefs hit LOT 1701 for Eat NOLA Noir Restaurant Week

by Kristine Froeba

Eat NOLA Noir’s New Orleans Black Dining Week continues with its pop-up division—Pop-Up NOIR—in a continuation of its Black History Month celebration of local black culinary talent.

This Friday night (Feb. 23), three minority chefs are the feature at “Beats & Bites”, a fundraiser presented by Eat NOLA Noir in conjunction with the HBCU Material Culture Conference, a multi-cultural conference presented by Dillard and Tulane Universities.

Over a dozen New Orleans chefs who already have a brick and mortar location are participating in the more formal restaurant week. The three chefs at Friday Night’s Beats & Bites fundraiser, however, are newer and less established.

Chef Jon Jones of Unique Eatz, Chef Irv Jordan of Blaze Bistro, and Chef Linda Green, who is also known as “The Yakamein Lady”, will be serving up local fare that includes Voodoo Jerk Chicken, BBQ Wings, BBQ Ribs, Pulled Pork Nachos, Vegan Rah Wraps, and Yakamein Beef & Shrimp. Cocktails will also be available.

The event is a leg up for the newcomers to showcase their menus and attract attention. Chef Jordan’s Blaze Bistro is already said to be a name in New Orleans East, while Chef Jones and Chef Green are still waiting for brick and mortar locations.

The Beats & Bites fundraiser will be held at LOT 1701, the open-air market on Oretha Castle Haley. The event will also include a DJ and art installation by Kara Walker. For more information, visit eatnolanoir.com.

Beats & Bites: A celebration of minority chefs in New Orleans

Friday, February 23, 2018

Lot 1701, 1701 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.