Bacchus 2018 celebrates a big anniversary (Photos)

J.K. Simmons, Bacchus L, throws beads into the crowd along Napoleon avenue. The Krewe of Bacchus rolled with the theme “Bacchus Celebrates Its Golden Anniversary” during their parade on Sunday, February 11. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of Bacchus celebrated a major anniversary this year. They made 50, their golden anniversary. With that in mind, most of this year’s floats were gold-themed. It’s “Gold Record” float paid tribute to musicians like The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss and more who have been awarded a golden record for their achievements. It’s “Goldfinger” float paid tribute to the James Bond film by the same name. Actor J.K. Simmons served as the king this year.
Weather has been a problem all throughout the second weekend of carnival season. Sunday was no exception. Fortunately, the parade ran on time, unlike Endymion and other parades. Aside from intermittent rainfall, the parade was uninterrupted by Mother Nature.
One of the hidden gems of Bacchus proved to be the battle of bands that takes place before the parade rolls. The collegiate bands marching in the parade, Southern University, Texas State University, Miles College and Kentucky State University, lined up in front of the Rouse’s Supermarket on Tchoupitoulas and competed. Hundreds of people packed sidewalks and porches or even scaled walls just to get a good look at the competition. In the final head-to-head matchup, Southern University told Mills College “y’all sound like a high school band!”
The "Gold Records" float paid tribute to musicians from several different genres who have earned gold records.
The "Goldfinger" float rolls down Napoleon avenue.
The "Golden Sunset" float rolls down Napoleon.
A rider on the "Bacchawhoppa" float teases the audience with some big beads.
A dancer with Landry Walker high school puts on a poncho as rain comes down on Napoleon avenue.
The "Baccha-Kong" family float rolls down Napoleon avenue.
Member of the Jesuit high school band plays his horn as the rain begins to fall along Napoleon avenue.
Kieron Frey Jr. cracks a smile while his father, Kieron Frey Sr., lifts him up to catch some beads on Napoleon avenue.
The sounds of the Southern University marching band proved too loud for some of the parade's youngest viewers.
Kentucky State University marching band drum major dances to the sound of the band on Tchoupitoulas.
The "Bacchasaurus" float rolls down Napoleon avenue across Magazine street.
People clamor for beads from the "The Bacchaneers" float.
Dancers with the Texas State University marching band twirl their batons on Napoleon avenue.
Bacchus' title float rolls down Napoleon avenue.
Greta Joseph, Kymani Singleton and Legend Joseph dance to the music of the Southern University marching band on Napoleon avenue.