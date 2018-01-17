Woman’s car taken at gunpoint on Peniston Street, police say

A woman who had just parked her car on Peniston Street early Tuesday evening was robbed at gunpoint by assailants who took her keys and drove off in it, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, had parked her car in the 2500 block of Peniston Street (near Freret) when she was confronted by three attackers, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One of the male subjects pointed a gun at the victim’s face and demanded her car key, wallet and money,” the report states. “The male subjects fled the location with only the victim’s vehicle in an unknown direction.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.