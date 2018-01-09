Woman attacked with mace in St. Charles Avenue robbery; purse snatchings reported on Freret and Carondelet, police say

A woman was robbed Monday evening on St. Charles Avenue by assailants who sprayed her with mace and hit her in the head, and another women had her purse taken by a group of four people in cases earlier in the afternoon Freret Street, New Orleans police said.

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, a woman in her 30s was leaving her apartment in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue when she was confronted by three unknown men, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One subject produced mace and sprayed the victim,” the report states. “The victim attempted to flee the location before she was struck in the head with an unknown object. The subjects fled the location in an unknown direction in possession of the victim’s purse.”

The purse snatching — technically classified as a simple robbery, because it did not involve a weapon — took place a few hours earlier. Shortly before 4 p.m., a woman in her 20s was in the 4600 block of Freret Street when she was approached behind by a group of three males and a female, and they grabbed her purse and ran off, according to the report in that case.

Also reported on Monday was a similar purse snatching from shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Carondelet Street. In that case, a group of three males and a female approached a woman in her 90s from behind, took her purse and ran off, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in any of the above cases. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.