Woman attacked, purse stolen on Nashville Avenue, police say

A woman walking on Nashville Avenue was punched in the face Wednesday night by a man who grabbed her purse and ran, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking on Nashville Avenue to catch the St. Charles Avenue streetcar shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, when a man approached and grabbed her by the hair, according NOPD spokeswoman Ambria Washington and the initial NOPD report. The attacker punched in her the face, then grabbed her purse and left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.