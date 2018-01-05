“Vintage” 1998 Tulane National Championship shirts boom in popularity with social-media yarn

David Cariello, owner of Campus Connection, wanted to come up with a silly way to market a new T-shirt celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Tulane’s undefeated 1998 football season. So, in one Tweet, Cariello concocted an improbable backstory for the shirt.

Just got a call from Starter. Apparently they lost our shipment of Tulane National Champions shirts from 20 years ago and just found it sitting in their warehouse. They were very apologetic. Hopefully these will be in our store soon. #rollwave pic.twitter.com/GolCq3QEfy — CampusConnection💚🌊 (@TulaneShop) January 3, 2018

While the story about the missing shipment is fictitious, the shirt’s popularity is no joke. Cariello said he underestimated how many people would be interested in a t-shirt celebrating the 20-year-old National Championship.

“I arrived at Tulane one year after the 1998 season so I guess I didn’t fully understand how exciting that season was for fans,” he said.

The Tweet’s popularity skyrocketed Wednesday evening, so the shop opened up pre-orders for the shirt Thursday afternoon. The Tulane-green shirts featuring the 1998 football schedule are $22 a pop and can be ordered on Campus Connection’s website. The shirts should take about two weeks to arrive.

“Apparently everyone is eager to re-live the magic,” Cariello said.