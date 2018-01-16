Victim identified after fatal shooting in Carrollton as 23-year-old man

The victim in Monday evening’s fatal shooting in west Carrollton is a 23-year-old man, New Orleans police said.

Gerard Poole, 23, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Monroe and Hickory streets around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, following reports of a shooting there, according to the initial NOPD report. Poole was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Anyone with information about Poole’s death is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Robert Barrere, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.