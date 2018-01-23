Two wounded in separate Carrollton-area shootings, police say

Two people were wounded in separate shootings Monday around the Carrollton corridor, one on Leonidas Street early Monday and another on Fern later that night, New Orleans police said.

Around 8:15 a.m., an 18-year-old man was found near the intersection of South Claiborne and Leonidas Street with a gunshot wound, but he refused medical treatment, according to the initial NOPD report. The location of that incident is now recorded as the 2700 block of Leonidas (near Belfast Street) on the city’s crime maps.

Around 10:30 p.m., a man in his 20s went to the intersection of Fern and Olive streets to help a relative who had been involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to the initial NOPD report in that case.

“When the victim arrived on scene a physical altercation ensued with possible perpetrators,” the report states. “During the physical altercation, shots were fired and the victim was struck.”

He arrived at the New Orleans East Hospital in a private vehicle about an hour later with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, said NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets. The location on that shooting was initially thought to be the 3400 block of Carrollton, but later determined to have happened at Fern and Olive, Scheets said.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.