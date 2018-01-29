Two arrested in separate robbery incidents; two shot on Toledano Street

Two men were arrested this weekend in separate robbery incidents on St. Charles Avenue and Loyola Avenue, and two people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting on Toledano Street, New Orleans police said.

Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, three victims — two men in their late 20s, and a 30-year-old woman — were in the 1600 block of St. Charles Avenue when they were approached by an assailant who “demanded money that he was unsuccessful in getting,” according to the initial NOPD report. He left, but was arrested shortly afterward and identified as Paul Wright, 40, the report states.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a man in his early 20s was in the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue when he was approached from behind by a man he had met the previous evening, later identified as 43-year-old Ronnie Jackson, the report states. Jackson threatened the victim with a folding knife and demanded money, and the victim handed it over, the report states. Jackson was arrested at the same location without further incident, the report states.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, two people — a woman in her 40s and a man in his early 20s — were in the 3000 block of Toledano Street when they heard shots fired, according to the report in that case. They realized they had been shot, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

Police are also investigating an unarmed robbery that took place shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. A woman in her 30s was at an ATM in the 4900 block of Prytania Street when a stranger drove up in a green truck, according to the initial NOPD report. He demanded her money. so she threw it at him and he drove away, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information about any of the above incidents is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.