Three victims identified in Palmetto Street, Willow Street homicides

The two people found shot to death inside a Palmetto Street apartment and the man gunned down last week on Willow Street have all been identified, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner.

Estavan Pleasant, 52, was the victim in Thursday’s shooting in the 2400 block of Willow Street in Central City, according to Coroner Jeffrey Rouse’s office.

Thaddeus Jackson, 26, and Jacquelyn Williams, 33, were the man and woman found dead Monday morning in an apartment in the 8200 block of Palmetto Street, across from Costco in Carrollton.

The cause of death of all three victims were gunshot wounds, Rouse’s office said.

Anyone with information that could assist in either investigation is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.