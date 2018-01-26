This Week at The Broad: Your Guide to The Oscars

Sponsored by

This morning the staff at The Broad woke up to a startling discovery. The entire lineup of films currently playing at the theater can now be called Oscar nominated films. Over the past twelve months we have played seven of the nine films nominated for Best Picture with four of those being played at this very moment. We even ended up playing one of the animated shorts with our free screening of REVOLTING RHYMES late last year.

So with our entire lineup being nominated we felt it best to not change things around too much. This next week you can catch CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, THE POST, THE SHAPE OF WATER, I, TONYA, and LADY BIRD just in time to start handicapping your favorites for the awards on March 4th (which just happens to be our 2nd birthday).

Do you know Michael Stuhlbarg? You really should. This actor is currently featured in three of the films currently playing here with supporting roles in THE SHAPE OF WATER and THE POST and a major presence in CALL ME BY YOUR NAME. It’s his monologue in the latter film that is spellbinding audiences across the nation. If you are a frequent visitor over the next few weeks don’t be surprised if you keep seeing his face in every movie you see.

Do you have plans for Valentine’s Day? We humbly request that you cancel them because we have a special event for all the lovers out there. We will be showing THE PRINCESS BRIDE on February 14th with a special package for all couples. For $40 you can grab two seats to the screening with priority seating, a bottle of Prosecco or Sparkling Rose and a plate of chocolate-covered strawberries. Couples packages are on sale NOW with single seat tickets available on February 6th.

BYOB(aby) will be showing CALL ME BY YOUR NAME this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

SHOWTIMES

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Friday – Sunday: 10:40 AM 2:10 PM 4:45 PM 7:20 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:00 PM 4:35 PM 7:20 PM

Thursday: 10:40 AM 2:00 PM 7:20 PM 9:55 PM

THE POST

Friday – Sunday: 11:05 AM 1:30 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 9:00 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 9:00 PM

Thursday: 10:15 AM 12:40 PM 4:45 PM 7:10 PM 9:45 PM

I, TONYA

Friday – Sunday: 11:15 AM 1:45 PM 4:25 PM 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:45 PM 4:25 PM 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 1:45 PM 4:25 PM 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Friday – Sunday: 11:20 AM 1:10 PM 3:55 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:10 PM 3:55 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 11:15 AM 1:10 PM 3:55 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

LADY BIRD

Friday – Sunday: 9:55 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 9:55 PM

Thursday: 5:10 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008