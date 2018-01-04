This Week at The Broad: Icy Conditions Ahead

Sponsored by

We feel it, too. It’s COLD outside. The new year has brought in some frigid air, so we’ve turned on the heater to bring you the warm fuzzies while you enjoy our lineup this week. Coincidentally enough, this week’s new release takes place in the frigid world of figure skating, so lace up your skates and let’s dig into the newsletter.

I, TONYA is not your ordinary biopic. Telling the tale behind one of the most bizarre stories in Olympic history, Tonya Harding is transformed from punchline to heroine as her life is retold through an amazing performance by Margot Robbie. You may know the story, but you’ve never seen it told like this. Our sneak preview on New Years Eve sold out so do yourself a favor and grab those tickets when they go on sale later tonight.

THE SHAPE OF WATER, STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, LADY BIRD, and THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI stay in the lineup for next week. LADY BIRD continues to defy all expectations in its run by packing houses in week seven of its run. We say it week after week and we mean it, we’ll keep playing this amazing film as long as you keep coming.

BYOB(aby) will be showing THE SHAPE OF WATER this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

SHOWTIMES

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Friday – Sunday: 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:00 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:00 PM

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Friday – Sunday: 10:30 AM 5:05 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 5:00 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 5:15 PM 9:45 PM

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Friday – Sunday: 11:45 AM 2:20 PM 4:50 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:20 PM 4:50 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 11:45 AM 2:20 PM 4:50 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

I, TONYA

Friday – Sunday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

LADY BIRD

Friday – Sunday: 12:55 PM 3:00 PM 7:30 PM 9:30 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 12:55 PM 2:55 PM 7:25 PM

Thursday: 1:15 PM 3:15 PM 7:40 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!