This Week at The Broad: Globe Winners Posted

The Hollywood Foreign Press has spoken: The Broad Theater shows the best films. Four of our pictures have 9 awards between them. THE POST opens this week, and while it was shut out at the Globes for its 6 nominations, any film combining the talent of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep is worth the price of admission. This is the true story of The Washington Post newspaper’s struggle to publish the Pentagon Papers, which ultimately blew the lid off the government’s deception surrounding the Vietnam War.

THE SHAPE OF WATER (Best Director – Guillermo del Toro, Best Original Score – Alexandre Desplat) I, TONYA (Best Supporting Actress – Allison Janney) LADY BIRD (Best Actress Musical or Comedy – Saoirse Ronan) and THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (Best Picture Drama, Best Actress Drama – Frances McDormand, Best Supporting Actor – Sam Rockwell, Best Screenplay – Martin McDonagh) continue their run.

BYOB(aby) will be showing I, TONYA this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

SHOWTIMES

THE POST

Friday – Monday: 11:15 AM 1:45 PM 4:15 PM 6:45 PM 9:15 PM

Tuesday – Wednesday: 1:45 PM 4:15 PM 6:45 PM 9:15 PM

Thursday: 11:15 AM 1:45 PM 4:15 PM 6:45 PM 9:15 PM

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Friday, Sunday, Monday: 10:30 AM 5:05 PM 9:40PM

Saturday: 9:45AM 5:10PM 9:40PM

Tuesday – Wednesday: 5:05 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 1:15PM 5:35 PM 10:00 PM

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Friday – Monday: 11:30 AM 2:05 PM 4:40 PM 7:15 PM 9:50 PM

Tuesday – Wednesday: 2:05 PM 4:40 PM 7:15 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 11:30 AM 2:05 PM 4:40 PM 7:15 PM 9:50 PM

I, TONYA

Friday, Sunday, Monday: 11:00 AM 1:35 PM 4:25 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Saturday: 12:10PM 2:40PM 4:25PM 7:00PM 9:30PM

Tuesday – Wednesday: 1:35 PM 4:25 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 11:05AM 1:55 PM 4:25 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

LADY BIRD

Friday, Sunday, Monday: 12:55 PM 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

Saturday: 12:00PM 2:10PM 7:35PM

Tuesday – Wednesday: 1:00 PM 3:00 PM 7:30 PM

Thursday: 3:35 PM 8:00 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008